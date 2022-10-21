Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,840 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $329.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.13 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. The company has a market cap of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

