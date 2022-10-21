AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $520.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $435.08 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

