Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $238.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

