Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 in the last 90 days. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

