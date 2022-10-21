AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJ Bell stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.54). 249,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.11. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

