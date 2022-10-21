Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 10,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,726. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

