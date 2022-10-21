Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACI opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.