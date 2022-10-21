Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 18th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.