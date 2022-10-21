Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

