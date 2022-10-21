Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 410.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

