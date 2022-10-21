Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

AA stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 87.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,087,000 after acquiring an additional 434,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,193,000 after purchasing an additional 307,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

