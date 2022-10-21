Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Alleghany worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $841.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.08. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

