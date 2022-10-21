Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Buys C$18,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 948,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,794.80.

Alliance Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

Alliance Mining stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

