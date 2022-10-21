Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) vs. American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Financial Contrast

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alliant Energy pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliant Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

This table compares Alliant Energy and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A $2.91 16.74 American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A $5.28 15.90

American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, IPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 500,000 and 225,000 retail customers respectively; and WPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 485,000 and 200,000 retail customers, respectively. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage services. Further, it holds interests in a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

