Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.77.

ALL stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 58.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

