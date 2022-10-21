Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

