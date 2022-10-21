Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

