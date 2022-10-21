Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

