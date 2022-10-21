Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 338,447 shares.The stock last traded at $152.71 and had previously closed at $149.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

