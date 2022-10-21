Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

