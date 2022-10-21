ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Down 1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 26,527 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.