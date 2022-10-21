Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,081. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

