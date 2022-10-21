Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.04.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

