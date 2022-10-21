Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,763. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.