Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 14,898 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.56 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

