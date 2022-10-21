Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,449 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $301.10. 45,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a 200-day moving average of $382.15. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

