Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,703. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.