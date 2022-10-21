Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Amdocs by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

