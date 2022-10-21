American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.