American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $13.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
