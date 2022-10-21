American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $206,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

