American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
