American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 6.3 %

AXP stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 258,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,241. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

