American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

