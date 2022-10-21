American Money Management LLC Sells 7,720 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

