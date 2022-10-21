AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.55 and last traded at $113.54. 9,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

