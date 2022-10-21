Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.43. 219,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,439,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $792.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

