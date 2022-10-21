ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.91. ANA shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3,081 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.07%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade And Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

