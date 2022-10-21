Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

