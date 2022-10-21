Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT at $422.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

