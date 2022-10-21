Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $76.50

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.