Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT at $221.67

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Separately, Bank of America lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.36. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $121.66.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.