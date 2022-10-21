Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.93 $234.44 million $2.00 8.30 Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Enerplus has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Lekoil.

Summary

Enerplus beats Lekoil on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Lekoil

(Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.