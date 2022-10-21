Analyzing Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81% Dorman Products 8.96% 17.00% 9.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Dorman Products $1.35 billion 2.02 $131.53 million $4.42 19.58

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Dorman Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quanergy Systems and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Quanergy Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts, including door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers powertrain products comprising cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products, such as control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company also provides automotive body products, including window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; automotive and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, OE FIX, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, such as on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

