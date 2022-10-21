Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,110.06.

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

