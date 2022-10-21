Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE AON opened at $273.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

