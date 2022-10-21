Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

