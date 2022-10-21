Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 32,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

