Applied Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 29,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 24,227 call options.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 701,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351,642. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

