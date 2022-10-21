AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.51

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 6180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.