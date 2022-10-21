Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0917 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $91.62 million and $1.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
