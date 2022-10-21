Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 8,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total value of C$413,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,017. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATZ shares. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

